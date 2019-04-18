First Bancorp (FNLC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of FNLC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $287.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Wootton sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $38,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,781 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of First Bancorp worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNLC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

