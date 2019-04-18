Financial Analysis: Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) & AllianceBernstein (AB)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 32.53% 23.78% 15.28% AllianceBernstein 7.21% 17.10% 17.09%

AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Diamond Hill Investment Group does not pay a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AllianceBernstein 0 0 1 0 3.00

AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.48%. Given AllianceBernstein’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AllianceBernstein is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.44 $47.38 million N/A N/A AllianceBernstein $3.37 billion 0.86 $242.39 million $2.67 11.22

AllianceBernstein has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

