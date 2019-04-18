Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,786,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 516,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 492,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRGI. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

