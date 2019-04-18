Fidelity Southern’s (LION) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get Fidelity Southern alerts:

Shares of LION traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. 111,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fidelity Southern has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity Southern will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,342,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Southern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.