FFBW (FFBW) & FFD Financial (FFDF) Head-To-Head Survey

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW 9.33% 1.77% 0.40% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

FFBW has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FFBW and FFD Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FFBW does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of FFBW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and FFD Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.31 million 6.35 $1.06 million N/A N/A FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FFBW has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

FFBW beats FFD Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans. The Bank invests in various types of liquid assets, including the United States Treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises and municipal governments, deposits at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had total deposits of 180.5 million. At March 31, 2017, the Bank had net loans of 165,697 thousand.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

