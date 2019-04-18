Fastjet (FJET) Shares Down 15.8%

Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) shares were down 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 275,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 842% from the average daily volume of 29,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,638.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

About Fastjet (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

