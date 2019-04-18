Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.70

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news sentiment score of 0.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

FMAO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

FMAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

