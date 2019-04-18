Fandom Sports Media (FDM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 291479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

About Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM)

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

