Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP James Overturf Sells 880 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $88,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $87,683.20.
- On Thursday, March 14th, James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19.
- On Thursday, February 14th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60.
Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,975,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,367,000 after buying an additional 1,221,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $98,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 571,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $35,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.
EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.
