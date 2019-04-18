Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) EVP James Overturf Sells 880 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $88,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Overturf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $87,683.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, James Overturf sold 5,173 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $517,455.19.

On Thursday, February 14th, James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $87,225.60.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Snow Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,168,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,975,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,367,000 after buying an additional 1,221,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $98,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,662,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,403,000 after buying an additional 571,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $35,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

