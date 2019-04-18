Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

