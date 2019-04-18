Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,013 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

