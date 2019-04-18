Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Insider Robert W. Hughes Sells 12,822 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Robert W. Hughes sold 12,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $928,953.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 1.02. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.6% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 35,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $1,680,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Everbridge by 37.1% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 36,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/everbridge-inc-evbg-insider-robert-w-hughes-sells-12822-shares.html.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.