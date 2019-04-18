Euronext (ENX) PT Set at €67.00 by Deutsche Bank

Euronext (EPA:ENX) received a €67.00 ($77.91) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.50 ($69.19).

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.