Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $148.19

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $148.19 and last traded at $146.25, with a volume of 25151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.72.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $165.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 87,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $43,343,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,144 shares during the period.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

