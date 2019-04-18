E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Position Trimmed by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETFC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Robert J. Chersi bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $150,418.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETFC. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.93.

ETFC opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

