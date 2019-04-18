Estee Lauder Companies (EL) PT Raised to $155.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $232,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $4,014,728.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
