Estee Lauder Companies (EL) PT Raised to $155.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $169.53 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $232,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $4,014,728.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

