Essex Property Trust (ESS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $274.63 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $226.22 and a 12 month high of $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.56, for a total value of $874,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 983.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 30,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.