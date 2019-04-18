Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,801,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,654,000 after acquiring an additional 319,226 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essent Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,309,000 after acquiring an additional 436,376 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,543,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,769,000 after acquiring an additional 74,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,074,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 41,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,423.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,322 shares of company stock worth $5,025,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

