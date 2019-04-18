ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,630 The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,578,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/erts-wealth-advisors-llc-purchases-shares-of-9630-the-coca-cola-co-ko.html.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.