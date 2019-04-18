Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Receives $107.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, January 28th.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.86. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,670. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $117.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

In related news, Director David J. Contis sold 6,581 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $694,492.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $145,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,011,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,465,000 after buying an additional 122,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,167,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,214,000 after buying an additional 196,551 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,377,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,105,000 after buying an additional 103,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,327,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,111,000 after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.