Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. CarMax has a 52-week low of $55.24 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 3,484 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $247,503.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $804,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 360,006 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $25,625,227.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 511,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435,547.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,655 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Makaira Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,107,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 594,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 525,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

