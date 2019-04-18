Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOV. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $32.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -340.63, a PEG ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.22. National-Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

