EQT (EQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EQT (NYSE:EQT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect EQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. EQT has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EQT’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on EQT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan M. Lushko acquired 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $150,473.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,897.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

