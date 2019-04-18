EQT Co. (EQT) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 16,800 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $320,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,464.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan M. Lushko bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $150,473.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,466 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

EQT opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

