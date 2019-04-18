Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,294 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,294 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 239,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,834. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $51.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

