Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,790 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 828.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,347,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 653,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 179,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,311,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,193,000.

BLV traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,728. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $92.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

