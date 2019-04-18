Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 59,078 Shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 298.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000.

ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.85. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52 week low of $1,750.00 and a 52 week high of $2,005.20.

