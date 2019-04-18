EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,355 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,442 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/eog-resources-inc-eog-shares-bought-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.