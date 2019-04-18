Emphy (EPY) Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Emphy has a total market cap of $121,941.00 and approximately $908.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emphy has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.01536010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00172015 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002919 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,902,025 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emphy is emphy.io

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

