Emerita Resources (EMO) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 270,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 241,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.80.

Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

