Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) CEO Kenneth E. Rees Sells 15,000 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $66,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ELVT opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Elevate Credit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $207.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 270.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Elevate Credit by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

