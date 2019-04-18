ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $367.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

