E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,518,000 after purchasing an additional 414,462 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 443,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after acquiring an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Nomura upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.79. 2,026,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,983. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $119.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/eg-advisors-lp-reduces-position-in-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.