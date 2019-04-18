E&G Advisors LP Buys 83,433 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 486.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,433 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 265,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:SPAB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $28.34. 590,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,484. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

