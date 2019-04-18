Edge Therapeutics Inc (EDGE) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Edge Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EDGE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.76% of Edge Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Edge Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDGE opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Edge Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Edge Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microparticle used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage.

