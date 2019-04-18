Ecolab (ECL) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $210.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.64.

Ecolab stock opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.05 per share, with a total value of $171,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 37,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $6,289,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

