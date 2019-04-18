ECC (ECC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $384.00

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. During the last week, ECC has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $384.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005423 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00027513 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012397 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00142598 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000324 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002445 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, C-Patex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

