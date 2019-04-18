Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY19 guidance at $8.69-9.02 EPS.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:EMN opened at $83.76 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Nomura upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.30.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
