Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $453.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 872,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

