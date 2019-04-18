Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,447 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 463.1% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 467,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,978. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/eagle-capital-management-llc-acquires-4447-shares-of-schwab-us-dividend-equity-etf-schd.html.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.