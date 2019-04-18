Dunkin Brands Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,366% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,048 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNKN stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $60.25 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNKN. BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

