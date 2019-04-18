Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) Receives €44.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.57 ($51.83).

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during trading on Friday, hitting €45.74 ($53.19). 22,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a 1 year high of €80.50 ($93.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million and a PE ratio of 31.63.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

