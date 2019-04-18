Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) PT Set at €44.00 by Independent Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €44.00 ($51.16) price target from investment analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.57 ($51.83).

Shares of ETR DRW3 traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting €46.34 ($53.88). The company had a trading volume of 13,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. The firm has a market cap of $818.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a fifty-two week high of €80.50 ($93.60).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

