DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $206,000 Holdings in Total SA (TOT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Total were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Total by 11,725.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total SA has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.7237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $206,000 Holdings in Total SA (TOT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/dorchester-wealth-management-co-has-206000-holdings-in-total-sa-tot.html.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.