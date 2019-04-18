Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $21.44.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,033,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,621,000 after buying an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,403,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,403,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 56,730 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 84,263 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,784,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 108,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

