Donegal Group (DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.61

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Donegal Group by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Donegal Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 482,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 86,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Donegal Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.
About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.
Read More: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.