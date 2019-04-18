Donegal Group (DGICA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.61

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donegal Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 0.36.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $195.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Donegal Group by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Donegal Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 482,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 86,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in Donegal Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

