Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.34% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “4Q18 revenue of $5.8M topped our estimate of $5.4M, while adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.1M) was wider than our estimate of ($0.4M).””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

DLPN stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.97% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

