DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,705 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,220,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,130.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,648 shares of company stock worth $1,451,332 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

