DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 342.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DISCA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.34.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

