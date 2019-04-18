DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Sprint Corp (S)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on S shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Sprint stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $6.62.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

